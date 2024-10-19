Skip to main content
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 41a

Based on the sweetness index in Table 6.2, if you tasted a drop of each of the syrups below, which would taste the sweetest?
(a) light corn syrup (100% glucose)

1
Review the sweetness index provided in Table 6.2, which ranks various substances based on their perceived sweetness relative to sucrose (assigned a sweetness index of 100).
Identify the sweetness index for glucose, as light corn syrup is composed of 100% glucose. This value will help determine how sweet it is compared to other syrups.
Compare the sweetness index of glucose to the sweetness indices of other syrups listed in Table 6.2. This comparison will indicate whether light corn syrup is the sweetest option.
Consider the chemical composition of light corn syrup (100% glucose) and how it contributes to its sweetness. Glucose is less sweet than sucrose, so its sweetness index will likely be lower than syrups containing sucrose or fructose.
Conclude which syrup tastes the sweetest based on the sweetness index values from Table 6.2, ensuring the comparison is grounded in the data provided.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sweetness Index

The sweetness index is a comparative measure that ranks the sweetness of various substances relative to a standard, typically sucrose. It quantifies how sweet a substance tastes compared to glucose or other sweeteners, allowing for a better understanding of flavor profiles in food products.
Glucose

Glucose is a simple sugar and a primary energy source for the body. It is often used as a reference point in sweetness comparisons, with a sweetness index of 100%. Understanding glucose's properties helps in evaluating the sweetness of other syrups and sweeteners.
Syrup Composition

Syrup composition refers to the specific types and concentrations of sugars and other ingredients present in a syrup. Different syrups, such as light corn syrup, have varying sugar profiles that affect their overall sweetness, making it essential to analyze their components when determining which syrup tastes the sweetest.
