Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet MoleculesProblem 32a
Chapter 3, Problem 32a

Identify the following reactions as condensation or hydrolysis:
(a) two monosaccharides reacting to form a disaccharide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of condensation and hydrolysis reactions: Condensation reactions involve the combination of two molecules with the loss of a small molecule, often water. Hydrolysis reactions involve the breaking of a bond in a molecule using water.
Analyze the reaction described in part (a): Two monosaccharides are reacting to form a disaccharide. This suggests that two smaller molecules are combining to form a larger molecule.
Consider whether water is involved in the reaction: In the formation of a disaccharide from two monosaccharides, a molecule of water is typically lost during the process. This is a key characteristic of a condensation reaction.
Compare the reaction to the definition of condensation: Since two molecules are combining and water is lost, this aligns with the definition of a condensation reaction.
Conclude that the reaction described in part (a) is a condensation reaction based on the combination of two monosaccharides and the loss of water.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensation Reaction

A condensation reaction is a chemical process where two molecules combine to form a larger molecule, releasing a small molecule, often water, as a byproduct. In the context of carbohydrates, this reaction typically occurs when two monosaccharides join to form a disaccharide, resulting in the formation of a glycosidic bond.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Hydrolysis Reaction

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction that involves the breaking down of a compound by the addition of water. In the case of carbohydrates, hydrolysis occurs when a disaccharide is split into two monosaccharides, breaking the glycosidic bond and utilizing water in the process. This reaction is essential for digestion and energy release.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:09
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Concept 1

Glycosidic Bond

A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that connects a carbohydrate (sugar) molecule to another group, which can be another carbohydrate or a different type of molecule. This bond is formed during condensation reactions and is crucial for the structure and function of polysaccharides and disaccharides in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:44
Glycosidic Linkage Formation Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The sugar alcohol ribitol is a component of the vitamin riboflavin and the energy transfer molecule FAD. Ribitol is formed when the monosaccharide ribose undergoes reduction at carbon 1. Draw the structure of ribitol.

700
views
Textbook Question

The sugar alcohol erythritol is often included in low-calorie sweeteners. It is 70% as sweet as table sugar. Erythritol is the reduced form of the aldotetrose erythrose. Draw erythritol.

640
views
Textbook Question

Pentoses also exist in a ring form, but they most commonly occur as furanose rings. D-Ribose exists in its furanose ring form in the nucleic acid RNA. Using the structure of D-ribose from Table 6.1, draw the furanose form of β-D-ribose.

421
views
Textbook Question

Name the glycosidic bond present in mannobiose, shown in the following figure:

746
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following disaccharides, name the glycosidic bond and draw the monosaccharide units produced by hydrolysis:

(a)

831
views
Textbook Question

Lactulose is a disaccharide used in the treatment of chronic constipation. Its formal name is galactose β(1→4) fructose.

(a) Draw the structure of lactulose.

696
views