The sugar alcohol erythritol is often included in low-calorie sweeteners. It is 70% as sweet as table sugar. Erythritol is the reduced form of the aldotetrose erythrose. Draw erythritol.
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Name the glycosidic bond present in mannobiose, shown in the following figure:
Examine the structure of mannobiose in the provided image. Identify the two monosaccharide units that make up mannobiose.
Determine the type of glycosidic bond by observing the carbon atoms involved in the linkage. Specifically, look for the carbon number on each monosaccharide that is connected via the oxygen atom.
Check the orientation of the glycosidic bond (alpha or beta) by analyzing the position of the oxygen atom relative to the plane of the monosaccharide rings. If the oxygen is below the plane, it is an alpha bond; if above, it is a beta bond.
Combine the information about the carbon numbers and the orientation to name the glycosidic bond. For example, a bond between C1 of one monosaccharide and C4 of another, with a beta orientation, would be named a β(1→4) glycosidic bond.
Verify the name of the glycosidic bond by cross-referencing with standard carbohydrate nomenclature rules to ensure accuracy.
Glycosidic Bond
A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that connects a carbohydrate (sugar) molecule to another group, which can be another carbohydrate or a different type of molecule. This bond forms through a dehydration reaction, where a water molecule is released. In disaccharides like mannobiose, the glycosidic bond is crucial for linking two monosaccharides, influencing the structure and properties of the resulting sugar.
Mannobiose Structure
Mannobiose is a disaccharide composed of two mannose units linked by a glycosidic bond. Understanding its structure is essential for identifying the specific type of glycosidic bond present. The configuration of the bond (alpha or beta) and the position of the linkage (1→2, 1→4, etc.) determine the properties and biological functions of mannobiose.
Disaccharides
Disaccharides are carbohydrates formed by the combination of two monosaccharides through a glycosidic bond. They play significant roles in energy storage and metabolism in living organisms. Mannobiose, as a disaccharide, serves as an example of how simple sugars can combine to form more complex carbohydrates, impacting their digestibility and functionality in biological systems.
