Glycosidic Bond

A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that connects a carbohydrate (sugar) molecule to another group, which can be another carbohydrate or a different type of molecule. This bond forms through a dehydration reaction, where a water molecule is released. In disaccharides like mannobiose, the glycosidic bond is crucial for linking two monosaccharides, influencing the structure and properties of the resulting sugar.