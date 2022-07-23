Skip to main content
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 22c

Indicate whether the following statements apply to type 1 or type 2 diabetes:
(c) can be managed with diet and exercise

1
Understand the two types of diabetes: Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body does not produce insulin, while Type 2 diabetes is a condition where the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not produce enough insulin.
Recall that Type 1 diabetes typically requires insulin therapy because the body cannot produce insulin on its own.
Recognize that Type 2 diabetes can often be managed through lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet and regular exercise, especially in its early stages.
Consider that while medication or insulin may be necessary for some individuals with Type 2 diabetes, many cases can be controlled without these interventions if proper lifestyle adjustments are made.
Conclude that the statement 'can be managed with diet and exercise' applies to Type 2 diabetes, as these are key strategies for managing this condition.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the pancreas produces little to no insulin. It typically develops in childhood or adolescence and requires lifelong insulin therapy. While diet and exercise are important for overall health, they cannot replace the need for insulin in managing blood glucose levels in Type 1 diabetes.
Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is characterized by insulin resistance, where the body does not use insulin effectively. It often develops in adults and can sometimes be managed through lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise. In many cases, individuals with Type 2 diabetes can improve their condition significantly by adopting healthier habits.
Management of Diabetes

Management of diabetes involves a combination of medication, diet, exercise, and monitoring blood glucose levels. For Type 2 diabetes, lifestyle modifications can lead to better control of blood sugar levels, while Type 1 diabetes requires insulin therapy. Understanding the differences in management strategies is crucial for effective treatment and patient education.
