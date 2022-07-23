The change of state from liquid H2O to gaseous H2O has ∆H = +9.72 kcal/mol(+40.7 kJ/mol) and ∆S = -26.1 cal/(mol • K) [-109 J/(mol •K)].
a. Is the change from liquid to gaseous H2O favored or unfavored by ∆H? By ∆S?
a. Is the change from liquid to gaseous H2O favored or unfavored by ∆H? By ∆S?
b. What are the values of ∆H and ∆S (in kcal/mol and kJ/mol) for the change from gaseous to liquid H2O?
Would you expect the boiling points to increase or decrease in the following series? Explain.
a. Kr, Ar, Ne
Determine the percent composition of air in the lungs from the following composition in partial pressures: PN2= 573 mmHg, PO2 = 100 mmHg, PCO2 = 40 mmHg, and PH2O = 47 mmHg; all at 37 °C and 1 atm pressure.
Compare the ∆Hvap values for water, isopropyl alcohol, ether, and ammonia, and order them from lowest to highest. Explain the rank order based on intermolecular attractive forces.
Assume that you have a sample of gas at 350 K in a sealed container, as represented in part (a). Which of the drawings (b)–(d) represents the gas after the temperature is lowered from 350 K to 150 K and if the gas has a boiling point of 200 K? Which drawing represents the gas at 150 K if the gas has a boiling point of 100 K?
<IMAGE>