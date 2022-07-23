The change of state from liquid H 2 O to gaseous H 2 O has ∆H = +9.72 kcal/mol(+40.7 kJ/mol) and ∆S = -26.1 cal/(mol • K) [-109 J/(mol •K)].

a. Is the change from liquid to gaseous H2O favored or unfavored by ∆H? By ∆S?