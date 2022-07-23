Skip to main content
Ch.8 Gases, Liquids and Solids
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.8 Gases, Liquids and SolidsProblem 7
Chapter 8, Problem 7

A local weather station reports the barometric pressure as 29.5 inHg (inches of Hg). Convert this pressure to torr and to atm.

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to convert the given pressure of 29.5 inHg (inches of mercury) into two different units: torr and atm (atmospheres). To do this, we need the appropriate conversion factors.
Step 2: Recall the conversion factors. The relationships between the units are as follows: 1 inHg = 25.4 mmHg (millimeters of mercury), and 1 mmHg = 1 torr. Additionally, 1 atm = 760 torr.
Step 3: Convert inches of mercury (inHg) to torr. First, use the conversion factor 1 inHg = 25.4 mmHg to convert 29.5 inHg to mmHg. Then, since 1 mmHg = 1 torr, the value in mmHg will be numerically equal to the value in torr. Use the formula: \( \text{Pressure in torr} = \text{Pressure in inHg} \times 25.4 \).
Step 4: Convert torr to atm. Use the conversion factor 1 atm = 760 torr. Divide the pressure in torr by 760 to find the pressure in atm. Use the formula: \( \text{Pressure in atm} = \frac{\text{Pressure in torr}}{760} \).
Step 5: Summarize the process. You have now converted the pressure from inHg to torr and then from torr to atm using the appropriate conversion factors. Ensure all units are properly labeled in your final answers.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Barometric Pressure

Barometric pressure is the pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere at a given point. It is commonly measured in units such as inches of mercury (inHg), torr, and atmospheres (atm). Understanding barometric pressure is essential for meteorology and various scientific applications, as it influences weather patterns and altitude measurements.
Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In this context, converting barometric pressure from inches of mercury to torr and atmospheres requires knowledge of the relationships between these units. For example, 1 inHg is equivalent to 25.4 torr and approximately 0.968 atm, which are crucial for accurate scientific communication.
Torr and Atmosphere

Torr and atmosphere (atm) are both units of pressure. The torr is defined as 1/760 of an atmosphere, making it a convenient unit for measuring low pressures, such as those found in weather reports. Understanding these units is important for interpreting pressure readings and performing calculations in various scientific fields, including physics and engineering.
