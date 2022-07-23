Skip to main content
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: AlkanesProblem 50f
Chapter 12, Problem 50f

What are the IUPAC names of the following alkanes?
f. Structural representation of alkanes with molecular formulas indicating carbon and hydrogen arrangements.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in each structure. This chain determines the parent name of the alkane and is based on the number of carbon atoms (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain, starting from the end nearest to the first substituent (branch or group). This ensures the substituents have the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituents (alkyl groups or other functional groups) attached to the main chain. Use prefixes like methyl (CH₃-), ethyl (C₂H₅-), etc., to name these groups.
Combine the names of the substituents with the parent chain name. Place the substituents in alphabetical order, and use numerical prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) if there are multiple identical substituents. Separate numbers with commas and use hyphens to separate numbers from words.
Write the complete IUPAC name by combining the substituent names, their positions, and the parent chain name. Ensure proper punctuation and formatting according to IUPAC rules.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, particularly organic molecules. It provides a set of rules to ensure that each compound has a unique and descriptive name based on its structure. For alkanes, the names are derived from the number of carbon atoms in the longest continuous chain, with suffixes indicating the type of compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Alkanes

Alkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by single bonds between carbon atoms and a general formula of CnH2n+2. They are saturated compounds, meaning they contain the maximum number of hydrogen atoms per carbon atom. Understanding the structure and properties of alkanes is essential for correctly applying IUPAC naming conventions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:20
Naming Alkanes Example 1

Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. In the context of alkanes, this means that multiple alkanes can share the same number of carbon and hydrogen atoms but differ in their connectivity. Recognizing structural isomers is crucial for accurately determining the IUPAC names of alkanes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:16
Isomers Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs of structures are identical, which are isomers, and which are unrelated?

a.

1074
views
Textbook Question

What is wrong with the following structures?

a. CH3=CHCH2CH2OH

1297
views
Textbook Question

There are two things wrong with the following structure. What are they?

840
views
Textbook Question

Give IUPAC names for the five isomers with the formula C6H14.

1704
views
Textbook Question

Write condensed structures for the following compounds:

a. 4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane

1064
views
Textbook Question

Write condensed structures for the following compounds:

c. 4,4-Diethyl-3-methyloctane

1122
views