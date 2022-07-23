Textbook Question
Which of the following pairs of structures are identical, which are isomers, and which are unrelated?
a.
What is wrong with the following structures?
a. CH3=CHCH2CH2OH
There are two things wrong with the following structure. What are they?
Give IUPAC names for the five isomers with the formula C6H14.
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
a. 4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
c. 4,4-Diethyl-3-methyloctane