Which of the following substances exist as can cis–trans isomers? Draw both isomers for those that do.
a. 2,3-Dimethyl-2-pentene (condensed structures only)
b. 2-Methyl-2-hexene (both condensed and line structures)
c. 2-Hexene (line structures only)
Classify the following reactions as an addition, elimination, or substitution:
a. CH3Br + NaOH → CH3OH + NaBr
b. H2C═CH2 + HCl → CH3CH2Cl
c. CH3CH2Br → H2C═CH2 + HBr
Many biological transformations can be simply classified as additions, eliminations, or substitutions. How would you classify the following reactions?
a. Fumaric acid to malic acid
Draw all possible products formed when 2-methyl-2-butene undergoes addition with HCl. Label them as being either the major or the minor product.
In the following addition reactions, are the given alkyl halides obtained as the major products? Give a reason for your answer.
a. 3-Chloro-3-ethylpentane from addition of HCl to 3-ethyl-2-pentene
Draw the structures of the two different alkenes from which 3-methyl-3-pentanol, shown in the margin, can be made. Draw them in both condensed and line format.