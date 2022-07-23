Skip to main content
Ch.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic CompoundsProblem 8b
Chapter 13, Problem 8b

Many biological transformations can be simply classified as additions, eliminations, or substitutions. How would you classify the following reactions?
b. 2-Phosphoglyceric acid to phosphoenolpyruvic acid
Chemical reaction showing the conversion of 2-Phosphoglyceric acid to phosphoenolpyruvic acid with structural formulas.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction by analyzing the structural changes between the reactant (2-phosphoglyceric acid) and the product (phosphoenolpyruvic acid). Look for the addition or removal of atoms or groups, or the substitution of one group for another.
Observe that in this reaction, a water molecule (H₂O) is removed from the reactant. This is evident because the product contains a double bond (C=C) that was not present in the reactant.
Classify the reaction as an elimination reaction. Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, often resulting in the formation of a double bond or a ring structure.
Relate this reaction to its biological context in glycolysis. The conversion of 2-phosphoglyceric acid to phosphoenolpyruvic acid is catalyzed by the enzyme enolase, which facilitates the elimination of water.
Conclude that this reaction is an example of an elimination reaction, specifically a dehydration reaction, as it involves the removal of a water molecule.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biological Transformations

Biological transformations refer to the chemical reactions that occur within living organisms, facilitating processes such as metabolism and energy production. These transformations can be categorized into three main types: additions, eliminations, and substitutions, which describe how molecules interact and change during biochemical pathways.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:22
Alpha Decay Reaction Example

Glycolysis

Glycolysis is a fundamental metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing energy in the form of ATP. It consists of a series of enzymatic reactions, and understanding this pathway is crucial for analyzing the transformations of intermediates like 2-phosphoglyceric acid and phosphoenolpyruvic acid, which are key players in energy metabolism.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:26
Glycolysis Concept 5

Enzyme Catalysis

Enzyme catalysis is the process by which enzymes accelerate chemical reactions in biological systems. Enzymes lower the activation energy required for reactions, allowing transformations such as the conversion of 2-phosphoglyceric acid to phosphoenolpyruvic acid to occur efficiently under physiological conditions, which is essential for maintaining metabolic processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:14
Intro to Enzymes Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following substances exist as can cis–trans isomers? Draw both isomers for those that do.

a. 2,3-Dimethyl-2-pentene (condensed structures only)

b. 2-Methyl-2-hexene (both condensed and line structures)

c. 2-Hexene (line structures only)

769
views
Textbook Question

Classify the following reactions as an addition, elimination, or substitution:

a. CH3Br + NaOH → CH3OH + NaBr

b. H2C═CH2 + HCl → CH3CH2Cl

c. CH3CH2Br → H2C═CH2 + HBr

1080
views
Textbook Question

Many biological transformations can be simply classified as additions, eliminations, or substitutions. How would you classify the following reactions?

a. Fumaric acid to malic acid

831
views
Textbook Question

Draw all possible products formed when 2-methyl-2-butene undergoes addition with HCl. Label them as being either the major or the minor product.

919
views
Textbook Question

In the following addition reactions, are the given alkyl halides obtained as the major products? Give a reason for your answer.

a. 3-Chloro-3-ethylpentane from addition of HCl to 3-ethyl-2-pentene

613
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the two different alkenes from which 3-methyl-3-pentanol, shown in the margin, can be made. Draw them in both condensed and line format.

879
views