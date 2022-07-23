Skip to main content
Ch.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic CompoundsProblem 60d
Chapter 13, Problem 60d

What alkene could you use to make the following products? Draw the structure of the alkene, and tell what other reagent is also required for the reaction to occur.
d. Chemical structure of a cyclopentanol molecule with a hydroxyl group (OH) attached.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the given product structure and identify the functional groups present. This will help determine the type of reaction that occurred to form the product.
Recall that alkenes undergo addition reactions with specific reagents to form products. Common addition reactions include hydrogenation, halogenation, hydrohalogenation, and hydration. Match the functional groups in the product to the possible addition reaction.
Determine the structure of the alkene by reversing the addition reaction. For example, if the product contains an alcohol group (-OH), the reaction might have been hydration, and the alkene would have had a double bond where the -OH group is now attached.
Identify the reagent required for the reaction. For hydration reactions, water (H₂O) and an acid catalyst (such as H₂SO₄) are typically used. For halogenation, halogens like Cl₂ or Br₂ are used. Match the reagent to the functional group added in the product.
Draw the structure of the alkene and ensure it aligns with the reverse reaction mechanism. Verify that the addition of the reagent to the alkene would yield the given product.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are unsaturated compounds, meaning they have fewer hydrogen atoms than alkanes with the same number of carbon atoms. Alkenes are reactive and can undergo various chemical reactions, including addition reactions, where other atoms or groups are added across the double bond.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:26
Naming Alkenes Example 1

Addition Reactions

Addition reactions are a type of chemical reaction where two or more reactants combine to form a single product. In the context of alkenes, these reactions often involve the addition of halogens, hydrogen, or water across the double bond. Understanding the specific conditions and reagents required for these reactions is crucial for predicting the products formed from a given alkene.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:55
Addition Reactions Concept 1

Reagents

Reagents are substances that are added to a chemical reaction to cause a change or to facilitate the reaction. In the case of alkenes, common reagents include hydrogen (for hydrogenation), halogens (for halogenation), and acids (for hydration). Identifying the correct reagent is essential for determining the products of the reaction and understanding the mechanism involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:30
Limiting Reagent
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the type of reaction for the following:

a.

b.

1361
views
Textbook Question

What alkene could you use to make the following products? Draw the structure of the alkene, and tell what other reagent is also required for the reaction to occur.

a.

806
views
Textbook Question

What alkene could you use to make the following products? Draw the structure of the alkene, and tell what other reagent is also required for the reaction to occur.

c.

686
views
Textbook Question

2,2,3,3-Tetrabromopentane can be prepared by an addition reaction of excess Br2 with an alkyne. Draw the structure of the alkyne and name it.

677
views
Textbook Question

1-Pentyne reacts with HBr in a 1:1 molar ratio to yield two different addition products, both being bromopentenes and having the chemical formula C5H9Br. Draw the structures of two possible products.

987
views
Textbook Question

Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) is often used in hair sprays to hold hair in place. Draw a few units of the PVP polymer. The vinylpyrrolidone monomer unit has the following structure:

34
views