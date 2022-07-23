Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 48
Chapter 15, Problem 48

Aldosterone is a key steroid involved in controlling the sodium–potassium balance in the body. Identify the functional groups in aldosterone.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structure of aldosterone provided in the image. Look for characteristic arrangements of atoms that correspond to functional groups commonly found in organic molecules.
Identify any hydroxyl groups (-OH), which are indicative of alcohol functional groups. These are typically attached to a carbon atom.
Look for a carbonyl group (C=O). If the carbonyl group is part of a ring structure, it may indicate a ketone. If it is attached to a hydrogen atom, it would indicate an aldehyde.
Check for any double bonds between carbon atoms (C=C), which would indicate the presence of an alkene functional group.
Identify any other functional groups, such as methyl groups (-CH₃), which are simple alkyl groups, or any other unique features in the molecule that contribute to its chemical properties.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In organic chemistry, they determine the properties and reactivity of compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl, carboxyl, and amino groups, each influencing the behavior of the molecule in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Steroid Structure

Steroids are a class of lipids characterized by a core structure of four fused carbon rings. This unique arrangement allows steroids like aldosterone to interact with specific receptors in the body, influencing various physiological processes, including metabolism and electrolyte balance. Understanding the steroid structure is essential for identifying its functional groups.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:34
Steroids Concept 2

Aldosterone Function

Aldosterone is a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal glands that plays a crucial role in regulating sodium and potassium levels in the body. It promotes sodium reabsorption and potassium excretion in the kidneys, which helps maintain blood pressure and fluid balance. Recognizing its function aids in understanding the significance of its chemical structure and functional groups.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Logarithmic Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Cyclic hemiacetals commonly form if a molecule has both an alcohol group and a carbonyl group elsewhere in the same molecule, especially if they are four or five carbons apart. What is the structure of the hydroxy aldehyde from which this hemiacetal might form? 

631
views
Textbook Question

What two products result from the complete hydrolysis of this cyclic acetal?

41
views
Textbook Question

Acetals and ketals are usually made by reaction of an aldehyde or ketone with two molecules of a monoalcohol. If an aldehyde or ketone reacts with one molecule of a dialcohol, however, a cyclic acetal or ketal results.

b. Draw the cyclic ketal formed when the hemiketal from part (a) reacts with the ―OH labeled in blue.

46
views
Textbook Question

The compound carvone is responsible for the odor of spearmint. Identify the functional groups in carvone.

725
views
Textbook Question

Can the alcohol (CH3)3COH be formed by the reduction of an aldehyde or ketone? Why or why not?

811
views
Textbook Question

Many flavorings and perfumes are partially based on fragrant ketones, with far fewer being based on fragrant aldehydes. Why do you think ketones are used more frequently than aldehydes? See Section 15.5 for a clue.

38
views