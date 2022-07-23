Skip to main content
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 55b

Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
b. Ethyl 2-hydroxypropanoate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in the compound. In 'Ethyl 2-hydroxypropanoate', the name indicates the presence of an ester group (ethyl group attached to the oxygen of the ester) and a hydroxyl (-OH) group on the second carbon of the propanoate chain.
Break down the name systematically: 'Ethyl' refers to the alkyl group attached to the oxygen atom of the ester. '2-hydroxy' indicates a hydroxyl group (-OH) on the second carbon of the main chain. 'Propanoate' refers to the three-carbon chain with a carboxylate group (COO-).
Draw the structure step by step: Start with the propanoate backbone (a three-carbon chain with a carboxyl group at one end). Add the hydroxyl group (-OH) to the second carbon of the chain.
Attach the ethyl group (CH3CH2-) to the oxygen atom of the ester group. This completes the ester functional group.
Verify the structure by ensuring that all atoms have the correct number of bonds and that the name matches the structure. The final structure should have the ester group, the hydroxyl group on the second carbon, and the ethyl group attached to the oxygen.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systematic Naming in Organic Chemistry

Systematic naming, or IUPAC nomenclature, is a standardized method for naming chemical compounds. It provides a unique name that reflects the structure of the molecule, allowing chemists to communicate clearly about specific compounds. The name typically includes information about the type of functional groups present, the length of the carbon chain, and the position of substituents.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of ethyl 2-hydroxypropanoate, the functional groups include the ester group (from the ethyl and propanoate parts) and the hydroxyl group (from the '2-hydroxy' part), which influences the compound's reactivity and properties.
Structural Representation of Compounds

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which can be done through various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal structures. For ethyl 2-hydroxypropanoate, understanding its structure helps in visualizing how the functional groups are arranged and how they interact, which is crucial for predicting its chemical behavior.
