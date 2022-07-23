Skip to main content
Ch.17 Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 55c

Give systematic names for the following structures and structures for the names:
c. Chemical structure of an ester featuring a phenyl group and a propyl chain, with a carbonyl group indicated.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the given structure in the image. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule, as this will determine the base name of the compound.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the main chain, starting from the end nearest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents are assigned the lowest possible numbers.
Step 3: Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the main chain. Use prefixes such as 'methyl-', 'ethyl-', etc., to describe these groups.
Step 4: Combine the names of the substituents with the base name of the compound. Arrange the substituents alphabetically and include their position numbers. Use hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers.
Step 5: Verify the name follows IUPAC nomenclature rules. If the problem also asks for the structure of a name, reverse the process by interpreting the name to draw the corresponding structure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the molecule, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical communication. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming compounds and interpreting chemical structures.
Chemical Structure Representation

Chemical structure representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including bonds and functional groups. Common representations include Lewis structures, skeletal formulas, and 3D models. Mastery of these representations is crucial for visualizing molecular geometry and understanding reactivity, which aids in the systematic naming process.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical properties and reactions of those molecules. Examples include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2) groups. Recognizing functional groups is vital for both naming compounds and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions, as they often dictate the compound's classification and reactivity.
