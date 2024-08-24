Oxidative phosphorylation has three reaction products.
a. What is the energy-carrying product?
What supplies the energy to drive oxidative phosphorylation?
Why must the breakdown of molecules for energy in the body occur in several steps, rather than in one step?
We talk of burning food in a combustion process, producing CO2 and H2O from food and O2. Explain how O2 is involved in the process although no O2 is directly involved in the citric acid cycle.
If you use a flame to burn a pile of glucose completely to give carbon dioxide and water, the overall reaction is identical to the metabolic oxidation of glucose. Explain the differences in the fate of the energy released in each case.
The mitochondrion pumps H+ from the matrix into the intermembrane space. Which region is more acidic, the matrix or the intermembrane space? Why?