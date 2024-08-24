Skip to main content
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 79
Chapter 21, Problem 79

With what class of enzymes are the coenzymes NAD+ and FAD associated?

Understand that NAD⁺ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) and FAD (Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide) are coenzymes that play a critical role in redox reactions, which involve the transfer of electrons.
Recall that enzymes are classified based on the type of reaction they catalyze. The class of enzymes that catalyze oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions is called oxidoreductases.
Recognize that NAD⁺ and FAD function as electron carriers in these reactions. They accept electrons during oxidation reactions and donate them during reduction reactions.
Note that oxidoreductases include specific enzymes such as dehydrogenases and oxidases, which often use NAD⁺ and FAD as coenzymes to facilitate the transfer of electrons.
Conclude that NAD⁺ and FAD are associated with the oxidoreductase class of enzymes, as they are integral to the redox processes catalyzed by these enzymes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidoreductases

Oxidoreductases are a class of enzymes that catalyze oxidation-reduction reactions, where the transfer of electrons occurs between molecules. These enzymes play a crucial role in metabolic pathways, facilitating the conversion of substrates by either adding or removing electrons. NAD+ and FAD serve as essential coenzymes in these reactions, acting as electron carriers that help in the oxidation of substrates.
Coenzymes

Coenzymes are organic non-protein molecules that assist enzymes in catalyzing reactions. They often act as carriers for chemical groups or electrons during enzymatic reactions. NAD+ (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) and FAD (Flavin adenine dinucleotide) are two vital coenzymes that participate in redox reactions, enabling the transfer of electrons and protons, which is essential for cellular respiration and energy production.
Redox Reactions

Redox reactions, short for reduction-oxidation reactions, involve the transfer of electrons between two species. In these reactions, one molecule is oxidized (loses electrons) while another is reduced (gains electrons). The coenzymes NAD+ and FAD are integral to these processes, as they accept electrons during oxidation and release them during reduction, thus facilitating energy transfer within biological systems.
