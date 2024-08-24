Skip to main content
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 21, Problem 62

What are the ultimate products of the electron-transport chain?

1
Understand that the electron-transport chain (ETC) is a series of protein complexes and molecules embedded in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons from electron carriers (NADH and FADH₂) to oxygen, the final electron acceptor.
Recognize that as electrons are passed along the chain, energy is released and used to pump protons (H⁺) across the inner mitochondrial membrane, creating a proton gradient (proton motive force).
Identify that the ultimate product of the ETC is water (H₂O), which is formed when oxygen (O₂) accepts electrons and combines with protons (H⁺). The reaction can be represented as: O2 + 4e- + 4H+ → 2H2O.
Note that the energy from the proton gradient is used by ATP synthase to produce ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate (Pi). This process is called oxidative phosphorylation.
Summarize that the ultimate products of the electron-transport chain are water (H₂O) and ATP, with oxygen serving as the final electron acceptor to drive the process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Transport Chain (ETC)

The electron transport chain is a series of protein complexes and other molecules located in the inner mitochondrial membrane. It plays a crucial role in cellular respiration by transferring electrons from electron donors like NADH and FADH2 to electron acceptors, ultimately leading to the production of ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.
ATP Synthesis

ATP synthesis is the process by which adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the primary energy currency of the cell, is produced. In the context of the ETC, ATP is generated as protons are pumped across the mitochondrial membrane, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthase to convert ADP and inorganic phosphate into ATP.
Final Electron Acceptors

In the electron transport chain, the final electron acceptor is typically oxygen, which combines with electrons and protons to form water. This step is essential for maintaining the flow of electrons through the chain and is critical for the overall efficiency of aerobic respiration, as it prevents the backup of electrons and allows for continuous ATP production.
