Textbook Question
Which reactions of the citric acid cycle transfer energy as NADH?
What are the two primary functions of the electron-transport chain?
What two coenzymes are involved with initial events of the electron-transport chain?
What do the following abbreviations stand for?
b. CoQ
What do the following abbreviations stand for?
c. NADH/H+
What atom in the cytochromes undergoes oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain? What atoms in coenzyme Q undergo oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain?