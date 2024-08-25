Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ)

Coenzyme Q10, commonly referred to as CoQ10, is a naturally occurring antioxidant found in the body, particularly in the mitochondria. It plays a crucial role in the production of energy within cells by facilitating the electron transport chain, which is essential for ATP (adenosine triphosphate) synthesis. CoQ10 is also involved in protecting cells from oxidative damage and is often used as a dietary supplement for its potential health benefits.