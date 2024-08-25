Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.21 The Generation of Biochemical Energy
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 The Generation of Biochemical EnergyProblem 64b
Chapter 21, Problem 64b

What do the following abbreviations stand for?
b. CoQ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that CoQ is a common abbreviation used in biochemistry and stands for 'Coenzyme Q.'
Step 2: Recognize that Coenzyme Q is also known as ubiquinone, a lipid-soluble molecule found in the mitochondrial membrane.
Step 3: Learn that Coenzyme Q plays a critical role in the electron transport chain, where it helps transfer electrons between complexes to facilitate ATP production.
Step 4: Note that Coenzyme Q is essential for cellular respiration and energy generation in aerobic organisms.
Step 5: Remember that deficiencies in Coenzyme Q can lead to metabolic disorders and are sometimes supplemented in medical treatments.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
38s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ)

Coenzyme Q10, commonly referred to as CoQ10, is a naturally occurring antioxidant found in the body, particularly in the mitochondria. It plays a crucial role in the production of energy within cells by facilitating the electron transport chain, which is essential for ATP (adenosine triphosphate) synthesis. CoQ10 is also involved in protecting cells from oxidative damage and is often used as a dietary supplement for its potential health benefits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:02
Coenzyme A Concept 4

Antioxidants

Antioxidants are molecules that help neutralize free radicals, which are unstable atoms that can cause cellular damage. By preventing oxidative stress, antioxidants like CoQ10 contribute to overall health and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases. They are found in various foods, including fruits, vegetables, and nuts, and are essential for maintaining cellular integrity and function.

Mitochondrial Function

Mitochondrial function refers to the processes that occur within mitochondria, the energy-producing organelles in cells. These processes include the generation of ATP through oxidative phosphorylation, which is vital for cellular energy. Proper mitochondrial function is crucial for overall health, as it affects metabolism, energy levels, and the ability of cells to respond to stress and repair damage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Logarithmic Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are the two primary functions of the electron-­transport chain?

1507
views
Textbook Question

What two coenzymes are involved with initial events of the electron-transport chain?

1482
views
Textbook Question

What are the ultimate products of the electron-transport chain?

1123
views
Textbook Question

What do the following abbreviations stand for?

c. NADH/H+

1549
views
Textbook Question

What atom in the cytochromes undergoes oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain? What atoms in coenzyme Q undergo oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain?

703
views
Textbook Question

What would happen to the citric acid cycle if NADH and FADH2 were not reoxidized?

1421
views