Textbook Question
What are the two primary functions of the electron-transport chain?
1507
views
What are the two primary functions of the electron-transport chain?
What two coenzymes are involved with initial events of the electron-transport chain?
What are the ultimate products of the electron-transport chain?
What do the following abbreviations stand for?
c. NADH/H+
What atom in the cytochromes undergoes oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain? What atoms in coenzyme Q undergo oxidation and reduction in the electron-transport chain?
What would happen to the citric acid cycle if NADH and FADH2 were not reoxidized?