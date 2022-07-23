ATP Yield from Fructose

The catabolism of fructose through glycolysis yields a specific amount of ATP. Fructose is phosphorylated and enters the glycolytic pathway, ultimately producing two molecules of pyruvate. Each molecule of pyruvate can generate a net gain of 2 ATP during glycolysis, leading to a total of 4 ATP from one molecule of fructose, considering the initial investment of 2 ATP.