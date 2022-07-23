Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: HydrocarbonsProblem 66a
Chapter 11, Problem 66a

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the product of each of the following:
a. Condensed structural formula showing a pentagon-shaped molecule reacting with water and a proton, indicating a hydration reaction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction taking place (e.g., addition, substitution, elimination, etc.) based on the reactants and conditions provided in the problem.
Analyze the structure of the reactants in the image and determine the functional groups involved in the reaction.
Predict the changes to the molecular structure based on the reaction mechanism. For example, if it's an addition reaction, identify where new bonds will form.
Draw the condensed structural formula by writing the molecular structure in a compact form, showing all atoms and bonds explicitly but without unnecessary detail.
Alternatively, draw the line-angle formula by representing the molecule with lines for bonds and vertices for carbon atoms, omitting hydrogen atoms bonded to carbons for simplicity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are bonded, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule in a compact form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it a quick way to depict complex structures while focusing on the connectivity and functional groups present in the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Product of a Reaction

In chemistry, the product of a reaction refers to the substances that are formed as a result of a chemical reaction. Understanding the reactants and the conditions under which the reaction occurs is crucial for predicting the structure of the products, which can be represented using condensed structural or line-angle formulas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:08
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:

b. 2,5-dibromophenol

788
views
Textbook Question

Give the name for the product from the hydrogenation of each of the following:

a. 3-methyl-2-pentene

867
views
Textbook Question

Give the name for the product from the hydrogenation of each of the following:

c. cyclopropene

807
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formulas for all the possible alkane isomers that have a total of six carbon atoms and a four-carbon chain.

866
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formulas for all the possible haloalkane isomers that have four carbon atoms and a bromine.

835
views
Textbook Question

Consider the compound ethylcyclopentane.

a. Draw the line-angle formula for ethylcyclopentane.

699
views