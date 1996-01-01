Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Atoms and the Periodic Table

Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)

The Electromagnetic Spectrum is the different forms of radioactive energy that exists in our universe.

What is the Electromagnetic Spectrum?

Problem

Which of the following sources of electromagnetic radiation will have the highest energy?

Problem

A carbon–oxygen double bond within a sugar molecule absorbs electromagnetic radiation at a frequency of 6.0 x 1012 s-1. What portion of the electromagnetic spectrum does this represent?

Problem

X-Ray detectors are devices that use scintillators to convert X-rays into light in order to detect X-Rays indirectly. Which of the following would be picked up by an X-Ray detector:radiation with a wavelength of 0.85 nm or a frequency of 6.52 x 1011 s-1?

