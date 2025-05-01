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Introduction to Chemistry flashcard sets
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- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges definitions4. Atoms and Elements15 Terms
- Atomic Theory quiz #14. Atoms and Elements20 Terms
- Atomic Theory definitions4. Atoms and Elements15 Terms
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment quiz #14. Atoms and Elements10 Terms
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment definitions4. Atoms and Elements15 Terms
- Law of Definite Proportions definitions5. Molecules and Compounds12 Terms
- Law of Definite Proportions quiz5. Molecules and Compounds15 Terms
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) quiz #15. Molecules and Compounds11 Terms
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) definitions5. Molecules and Compounds13 Terms