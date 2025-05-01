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Introduction to Chemistry flashcard sets
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329 Decks
- Electron Arrangements definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table12 Terms
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table10 Terms
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified) definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table14 Terms
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) quiz #110. Chemical Bonding10 Terms
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) definitions10. Chemical Bonding13 Terms
- Ionic Bonding quiz #110. Chemical Bonding10 Terms
- Ionic Bonding definitions10. Chemical Bonding14 Terms
- Covalent Bonds quiz #110. Chemical Bonding10 Terms
- Covalent Bonds definitions10. Chemical Bonding15 Terms