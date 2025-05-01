Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
- 2. Sets
- 3. Logic
- 4. Numeration Systems
- 5. The Real Number System
- 6. Algebra Review
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions
- Linear Equations
- Direct & Inverse Variation
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable
- Quadratic Equations
- Rectangular Coordinate System
- Intro to Functions and Notation
- Domain and Range
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form
- Systems of Linear Equations
- Systems of Linear Inequalities
- 10. Geometry
10. Geometry
Intro to Polygons