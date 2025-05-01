10. Geometry
Trigonometry
10. Geometry
Trigonometry
Guided videos.
Learn with NickGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Given the right triangle below, evaluate .2views
- Multiple Choice
Given the right triangle below, evaluate .2views
- Multiple Choice
A right triangle with an angle of has a hypotenuse of . Calculate the side of the triangle opposite to the angle (y), and the side adjacent to the angle (x). Round your answer to 3 decimal places.3views
- Multiple Choice
Given the right triangle below, use the sine function to write a trigonometric expression for the missing angle .3views