2. Sets
Basic Set Concepts and Notation
2. Sets
Basic Set Concepts and Notation
Guided videos.
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Determine whether each set is well defined.
The set of all even integers3views
- Multiple Choice
Determine whether each set is well defined.
The set of all large cities in the world5views
- Multiple Choice
Fill in the blank with ∈ or ∉ to make the statement true.
15 ____ {3,6,9,12,…}4views
- Multiple Choice
Fill in the blank with ∈ or ∉ to make the statement true.
D ____ {A,C,E,G,…}4views