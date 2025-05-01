Complement of a Set

Liberal Arts Math
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Find the complement of each set.
U={11,12,13,14,15,16}U=\(\left\]\lbrace{11,12,13,14,15,16}\[\right\]\rbrace\)
A={12,15,16}A=\(\left\]\lbrace{12,15,16}\[\right\]\rbrace\)
Find the complement of each set.
U={u,v,w,x,y,z}U=\(\left\]\lbrace{u,v,w,x,y,z}\[\right\]\rbrace\)
A={v,x,z}A={\(\left\[\lbrace\) v,x,z\(\right\]\rbrace\)}
Write the specified set using the roster method given
U={1,2,3,…,20},E={2,4,6,…,20},F={5,10,15,20}U={\(\left\[\lbrace\)1,2,3,\(\ldots\),20\(\right\]\rbrace\)},E={\(\left\[\lbrace\)2,4,6,\(\ldots\),20\(\right\]\rbrace\)},F={\(\left\[\lbrace\)5,10,15,20\(\right\]\rbrace\)}
E′E^{\(\prime\)}
F′F^{\(\prime\)}