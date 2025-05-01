4. Numeration Systems
Performing Computations in Other Base
4. Numeration Systems
Performing Computations in Other Base
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- Multiple Choice
Perform the addition below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and adding.
Hint: Add digits in base 10, then convert to indicated base and carry as needed.2views
- Multiple Choice
Perform the addition below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and adding.
Hint: Add digits in base 10, then convert to indicated base and carry as needed.2views
- Multiple Choice
Perform the addition below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and adding.
Hint: Add digits in base 10, then convert to indicated base and carry as needed.2views
- Multiple Choice
Perform the subtraction below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and subtracting.
Hint: If you need to borrow, the number you borrow is the base.2views