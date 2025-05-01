Intro to Functions and Notation

State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?

{ ( − 3 , 5 ) , ( 0 , 2 ) , ( 3 , 5 ) } \(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(-3,5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(0,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(3,5\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)