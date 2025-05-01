3. Logic
If-Then Statements (Conditionals)
3. Logic
If-Then Statements (Conditionals)
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
~q→p1views
- Multiple Choice
Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
~q→~r1views
- Multiple Choice
Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
(p Λ q)→r1views
- Multiple Choice
Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
q→(p V r)2views