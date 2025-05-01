Determine if each statement is true or false. If false, make it true using one of the symbols: ⊂, ⊆, ⊈.

{ 2 , 4 } ⊆ { 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 } {\(\left\[\lbrace\)2,4\(\right\]\rbrace\)}\(\subseteq\[\left\]\lbrace{1,2,3,4,5}\[\right\]\rbrace\)