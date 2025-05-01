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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 14
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Three Key Economic Ideas / Problem 4
Problem 4
A firm is evaluating whether to hire an additional worker. The marginal benefit of hiring is \$200 per day, and the marginal cost is \$180 per day. What should the firm do?
A
Hire the additional worker because the marginal benefit exceeds the marginal cost.
B
Hire the additional worker only if the marginal cost is reduced to \$150 per day.
C
Do not hire the additional worker because the marginal cost exceeds the marginal benefit.
D
Do not hire the additional worker because the marginal benefit is less than \$250 per day.
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