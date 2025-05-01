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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 5
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Problem 14
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Three Key Economic Ideas / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why is the concept of marginal benefit considered subjective?
A
Because it varies based on individual preferences and circumstances.
B
Because it is always the same for every individual.
C
Because it is a fixed value for each type of good.
D
Because it is determined by the market price of the good.
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