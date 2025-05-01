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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Introduction to Economics / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following is a likely effect of an economic boom?
A
A decline in government revenue.
B
A reduction in business investments.
C
A decrease in consumer spending.
D
An increase in employment rates.
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