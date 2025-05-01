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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Positive and Normative Statements / Problem 10
Problem 10
Identify the type of statement: 'Raising taxes on the wealthy will increase government revenue.'
A
Positive statement
B
Opinion-based statement
C
Value judgment statement
D
Normative statement
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