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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 11
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Problem 14
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Positive and Normative Statements / Problem 11
Problem 11
Which statement is an example of a normative statement?
A
The Earth orbits the Sun.
B
The unemployment rate is 5%.
C
Inflation is rising.
D
The government should reduce taxes.
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