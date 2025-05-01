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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 14
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Three Key Economic Ideas / Problem 3
Problem 3
What does the intersection of the marginal benefit and marginal cost curves indicate?
A
The point of allocative efficiency and optimal consumption.
B
The point where total benefit is maximized.
C
The point where total cost is minimized.
D
The point where marginal cost is zero.
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