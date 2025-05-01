Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
14 of 14
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Fractions Review / Problem 14
Problem 14
What is the simplified form of 300/1500 by removing trailing zeros?
A
1/5
B
3/15
C
2/10
D
4/20
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options