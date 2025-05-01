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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Introduction to Economics / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary focus of economics as a social science?
A
The exploration of biological processes.
B
Decision-making under conditions of scarcity.
C
The study of physical sciences.
D
The analysis of chemical reactions.
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