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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 11
Problem 12
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Problem 14
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
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1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Circular Flow Diagram / Problem 12
Problem 12
How does the flow of money change when firms acquire resources from the market for resources?
A
Money flows from households to firms as revenue.
B
Money flows from firms to households as wages or rent.
C
Money flows from the government to firms.
D
Money remains within the market for resources.
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