Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 14
Next
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics / Factors of Production / Problem 8
Problem 8
Which of the following pairs correctly identifies a tangible and an intangible factor of production?
A
Capital (intangible) and entrepreneurship (tangible)
B
Equipment (tangible) and knowledge (intangible)
C
Land (intangible) and labor (tangible)
D
Education (tangible) and machinery (intangible)
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options