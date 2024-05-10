11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 10.2ab
What specific test for antimicrobial efficacy is shown? What does this test measure? Draw an oval to predict the size and shape of the zone of inhibition if the drug concentration on the strip were increased twofold.
<IMAGE>
