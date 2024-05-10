11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 10.6a
Multiple-drug-resistant microbes _____________________ .
a. are resistant to all antimicrobial agents
b. respond to new antimicrobials by developing resistance
c. frequently develop in hospitals
d. all of the above
