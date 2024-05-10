11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
Which of the following statements is relevant in explaining why sulfonamides are effective?
a. Sulfonamides attach to sterol lipids in the pathogen, disrupt the membranes, and lyse the cells.
b. Sulfonamides prevent the incorporation of amino acids into polypeptide chains.
c. Humans and microbes use PABA differently in their metabolism.
d. Sulfonamides inhibit DNA replication in both pathogens and human cells.
