11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
2:25 minutes
Problem 10.1ac
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Label each of the accompanying figures to indicate the class of drug that is stopping polypeptide translation.
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
a. ________________ b. _________________
block initiation. change 30S subunit.
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
c. ________________ d. _________________
block ribosome attachment inhibits peptide bonding
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
e. ________________ g. _________________
f. ________________ h. _________________
block ribosome movement block tRNA docking
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
30
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice