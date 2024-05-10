11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Cross resistance is __________ .
a. the deactivation of an antimicrobial agent by a bacterial enzyme
b. alteration of the resistant cells so that an antimicrobial agent cannot attach
c. the mutation of genes that affect the cytoplasmic membrane channels so that antimicrobial agents cannot cross into the cell’s interior
d. resistance to one antimicrobial agent because of its similarity to another antimicrobial agent
