11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 10.10ab
PABA is __________ .
a. a substrate used in the production of penicillin
b. a type of β-lactamase
c. molecularly similar to cephalosporins
d. used to synthesize folic acid
