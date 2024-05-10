12. Microbial Metabolism
Introduction to Metabolism
Problem 26.6a
Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.
a. producing plastics
b. producing alternative fuels
c. fermenting foods
d. preventing ice formation
