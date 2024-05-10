11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?
a. algae
b. viruses
c. fungal spores
d. bacteria
Verified Solution
