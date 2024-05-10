12. Microbial Metabolism
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.
