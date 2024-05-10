12. Microbial Metabolism
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
3:03 minutes
Problem 26.10a
Industrial fermentation _________.
a. always involves alcohol production
b. involves the large-scale production of any beneficial compound
c. refers to the oxidation of sugars using organic electron acceptors
d. is any desirable change to food by microbial metabolism
