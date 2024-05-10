11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemical Preservation of Perishable Products
Problem 26.3a
Which of the following lists foods in order, from perishable to nonperishable?
a. dried pasta, cheese, fruit, uncooked ground beef
b. dried pasta, fruit, uncooked ground beef, cheese
c. uncooked ground beef, fruit, cheese, dried pasta
d. uncooked ground beef, fruit, dried pasta, cheese
