11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
2:58 minutes
Problem 26.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______Pasteurization kills mesophilic microorganisms except endospore formers.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
28
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos