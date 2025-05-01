Problem 2

Indicate the true statements about ATP, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.

a. ATP is made using anabolic reactions.

b. Substrate-level phosphorylation converts ATP to ADP.

c. ATP is commonly used by cells to store energy.

d. ATP is used to jump-start cellular respiration.

e. Catabolic reactions are used to make ATP.

f. In cellular respiration, the most ATP is made by glycolysis.

g. ATP can be made by phosphorylating ADP.