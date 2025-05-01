Problem 1
Label each reactant and product in the reactions as reduced or oxidized (X is a theoretical molecule or atom).
Problem 2
Indicate the true statements about ATP, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.
a. ATP is made using anabolic reactions.
b. Substrate-level phosphorylation converts ATP to ADP.
c. ATP is commonly used by cells to store energy.
d. ATP is used to jump-start cellular respiration.
e. Catabolic reactions are used to make ATP.
f. In cellular respiration, the most ATP is made by glycolysis.
g. ATP can be made by phosphorylating ADP.
Problem 3
The graph shows an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.
a. Draw a line that would correspond to a noncatalyzed reaction.
b. Is this an endergonic or exergonic reaction? How can you tell?
c. Label the point on your graph that corresponds with the activation energy.
Problem 4
Match the term to the statement (some statements may be used more than once; others may not be used at all).
Problem 5
Complete the table.
Problem 6
Indicate which statements about fermentation are true, and then correct the false statements.
a. Fermentation is an anaerobic process that can be used by prokaryotic or eukaryotic cells.
b. Sugars are the only nutrients that can be fermented.
c. Fermentation is a low ATP yielding process.
d. There are only five types of fermentation: homolactic, heterolactic, alcohol, mixed acid, and butanediol fermentation.
e. Fermentation is the same as anaerobic respiration.
Problem 7
Draw and then fill out a Venn diagram (see sample version here) that compares and contrasts anaerobic respiration to aerobic respiration. The middle section of the diagram is where you should list the features these processes have in common. Include as many details as possible in this diagram to make this a useful exercise.
Problem 8
Why do human cells require oxygen? Select all relevant statements.
a. To carry out glycolysis
b. To carry out fermentation
c. To carry out cellular respiration
d. To oxidize fats
e. To carry out substrate-level phosphorylation
f. To carry out oxidative phosphorylation
g. To carry out photophosphorylation
Problem 9
_______________________ is a process that relies on a phosphorylated intermediate to directly convert ADP to ATP.
Problem 10
_______________________ is a process that uses light energy to drive an electron transport chain to make ATP.
Problem 11
_______________________ is a process that uses energy from nutrients to fuel an electron transport chain to make ATP.
Problem 12
The _______________________ test detects if an organism can convert hydrogen peroxide to water and oxygen. The test result is usually _______________________ in anaerobic microbes and usually _______________________ in aerobic microbes. You know the test is positive by _______________________.
Problem 13
The photo shows an organism growing in glucose fermentation broth. What can you conclude about this specimen with regard to its ability (or lack thereof) to ferment the sugar sucrose? Explain your answer.
Problem 14
Use this pathway schematic to answer questions a through d.
a. Which enzyme carries out a redox reaction? In this reaction, what is being reduced and what is being oxidized?
b. Which enzyme would be the most likely to be regulated by feedback inhibition?
c. What is the end product of this pathway?
d. Which enzyme carries out substrate-level phosphorylation?
Problem 15
Match the term to the statement. (Some terms will be used more than once.)
Problem 16
Rank the following from the most ATP that could be made to the least ATP that could be made:
a. 1 glucose molecule processed via a fermentation pathway (consider that glycolysis is the first stage of the process)
b. A lipid made of glycerol and three 10-carbon fatty acid chains entering cellular respiration
c. 1 glucose molecule entering the Entner–Doudoroff pathway
d. 1 glucose molecule entering cellular respiration
